DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

