General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,210 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.98 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

