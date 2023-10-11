Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 78.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

