Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 630 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $287.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.01 and a 200 day moving average of $288.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

