Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 288,919 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.5 %

MNST opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

