Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Reduced by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $291.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.17. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.55 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.