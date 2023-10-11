Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

