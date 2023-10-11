Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $192.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.13 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

