Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $109,000 Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMX. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PMX stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

