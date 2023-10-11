Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 6,460 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

