Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $398,176,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,323,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VHT opened at $238.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

