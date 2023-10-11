Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after buying an additional 260,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after buying an additional 387,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,064,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.82.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $220.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

