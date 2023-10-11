TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Lessened by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.0 %

TEL stock opened at $124.33 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.70.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

