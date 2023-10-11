Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.41.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.