Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in GATX by 14.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in GATX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the first quarter worth $367,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 12.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at $572,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GATX opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $87.98 and a 52-week high of $133.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average is $117.99.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

