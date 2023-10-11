Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Holdings Decreased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 278,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,925. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

