Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,355 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

