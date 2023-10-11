Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $65.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

NYSE:STT opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in State Street by 68.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

