Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 275,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

