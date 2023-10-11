Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

