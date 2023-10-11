PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $172.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.54.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.