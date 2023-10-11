Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 257 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $562.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $554.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The firm has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

