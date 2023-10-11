KeyCorp Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $230.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $213.93 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.22.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $151,056,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.