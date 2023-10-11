Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $601,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $670.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

