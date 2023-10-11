Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 9,259.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $130,169,000 after buying an additional 1,571,421 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 361.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,639,000 after buying an additional 1,347,137 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

