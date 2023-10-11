Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 153.3% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 72,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

