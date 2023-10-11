Grove Bank & Trust Buys 37 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 364.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $602.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $632.52 and its 200 day moving average is $668.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

