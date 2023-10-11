PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.1 %

PHM stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

