Grove Bank & Trust Sells 2,111 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.7 %

CLX stock opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $178.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 403.36%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

