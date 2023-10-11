Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 871 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,073,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 596,420 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 525,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 334,068 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 327,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $22.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

