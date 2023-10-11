Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Lessened by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.