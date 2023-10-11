Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 610.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Barclays decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

