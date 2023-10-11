The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 299,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.6 %

JOE opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $12,015,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,586,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,112,075.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,889,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,745,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,461,234.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $12,015,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,586,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,112,075.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,300 shares of company stock valued at $44,820,479 in the last three months. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

