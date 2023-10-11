Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,449 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 697.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.01%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

