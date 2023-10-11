Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,856,000 after acquiring an additional 604,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after acquiring an additional 567,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,087,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,792,000 after acquiring an additional 129,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Welltower Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WELL opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

