Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,526 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBGS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

JBGS stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $21.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -360.00%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

