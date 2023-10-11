Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,400 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,004,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,463,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

