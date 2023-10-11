Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 165.91%.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 11,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,309,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 11,751 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $739,725.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,309,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,291.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 119,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

