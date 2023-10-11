Achain Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $157,447.99 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002463 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001992 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001494 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002778 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003455 BTC.
ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
