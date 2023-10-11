Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $11,065.35 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00080017 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

