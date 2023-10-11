Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $58,266,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $369,091,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

View Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

