Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

