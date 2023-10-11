Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock opened at $145.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

