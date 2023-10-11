Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

