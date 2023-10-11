Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 156.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Members Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

