Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in BOX by 102.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 134.85, a P/E/G ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

