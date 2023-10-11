Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.30 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00010770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $14.90 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00034711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 507,248,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,059,740 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

