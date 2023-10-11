Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 125.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.37.

Shopify Trading Up 2.9 %

SHOP opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.