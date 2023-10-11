LGT Group Foundation Acquires 3,054 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.