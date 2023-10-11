i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.26 Per Share

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from i3 Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

I3E stock opened at GBX 13.62 ($0.17) on Wednesday. i3 Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 11.52 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.10 ($0.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53. The stock has a market cap of £163.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.73.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

